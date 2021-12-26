Sign up for our daily briefing

Fauci on Trump's vaccine support: "I hope he keeps it up"

Yacob Reyes

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he was "dismayed" when followers of former President Donald Trump booed after Trump revealed he got a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot last week.

Between the lines: Trump was more vocal about his support for the vaccines last week, even pushing back against doubts about their efficacy during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens.

  • Although he is vaccinated himself, Trump has previously given mixed signals to his supporters on the shot.
  • Fauci said Trump's comments this week could persuade others to get the shot, saying that "we'll take anything we can get about getting people vaccinated."

What they're saying: "I was a bit dismayed when former President Trump came out and made that statement, and his followers booed him," Fauci told ABC's "This Week."

  • "I was stunned by that," he added. "I mean, given the fact of how popular he is with that group, ... which tells me how recalcitrant they are about being told what they should do."
  • "I think that his continuing to say that people should get vaccinated and articulating that to them, in my mind, is a good thing. I hope he keeps it up."

Caitlin Owens
3 hours ago - Health

What to expect from America's third year of COVID

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's third year of dealing with the pandemic is likely to start as bleak as ever, with a devastating Omicron surge for the first couple of months.

Yes, but: Experts are hopeful that once the wave of cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the Omicron variant ebbs, life will finally be able to more closely resemble normal.

Miriam KramerAlison Snyder
4 hours ago - Science

Moon, Mars and asteroid missions top 2022 space goals

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Space science next year will be rocketed forward with missions to the Moon, asteroids, Mars and the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope coming online.

Why it matters: The data sent back to Earth from these upcoming missions will help scientists learn more than ever before about objects in the solar system and far beyond it.

Axios
Updated 21 hours ago - World

5 stories worth your time

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. GDP stocking stuffer: The COVID-19 vaccine generated economic savings equal to 2.3% in the real gross domestic product to the U.S. this year.
  2. Thank a teacher: Severe burnout is raising concerns about turnover — and more broadly, the state of education.
  3. Record low: U.S. population grew by 0.1% in the year that ended July 1, the slowest rate since the nation's founding.
  4. New supply chain crisis: Shipping containers carrying medical supplies are facing ongoing transportation congestion
  5. Buckle up: Wall Street strategists see the shape of 2022 pegged to three main hooks: inflation, corporate spending and the pandemic's path.