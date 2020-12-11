Fauci says he will receive coronavirus vaccine in public

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the New York Times on Friday that he plans to be vaccinated for the coronavirus in public as soon as a vaccine becomes available to him.

Why it matters: Fauci is one of many governmental officials who have said they expect to be inoculated in public to help build confidence in vaccine, including former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

