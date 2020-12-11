Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Fauci says he will receive coronavirus vaccine in public

Anthony Fauci speaking in the White House in November. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the New York Times on Friday that he plans to be vaccinated for the coronavirus in public as soon as a vaccine becomes available to him.

Why it matters: Fauci is one of many governmental officials who have said they expect to be inoculated in public to help build confidence in vaccine, including former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After the first round of coronavirus vaccines is administered, state and local officials largely will not be able to ensure that the rest of the process puts high-risk people first.

Between the lines: Experts have spent months debating the ins and outs of a complex prioritization system for these vaccines, all in the hopes of saving as many lives as possible. But the actual process will likely rely heavily on the honor system.

Oriana Gonzalez
8 hours ago - World

AstraZeneca to use Russia’s Sputnik V in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Photo: Donat Sorokin\TASS via Getty Images

AstraZeneca will begin trials to test whether its experimental coronavirus vaccine can be successfully combined with Russia’s Sputnik V shot, the company announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Both AstraZeneca's and Russia's vaccines have raised questions among experts around their separate trials. Russia has not completed advanced studies on the vaccine to ensure whether it is safe and adheres to scientific protocols. AstraZeneca's vaccine is reported to be about 62% effective, but some patients accidentally received a modified dosing regimen during trials.

Oriana Gonzalez
9 hours ago - Health

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine delayed until late 2021

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi announced on Friday that their coronavirus vaccine program would be delayed until late 2021 in order to improve immune response in older adults.

Why it matters: It's a blow to hopes that the U.S. will have an array of vaccines available for distribution by early 2021. The Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed paid the companies $2.1 billion over the summer to cover some manufacturing costs and purchase an initial batch of 100 million doses.

