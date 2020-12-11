Fauci says he will receive coronavirus vaccine in public

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Anthony Fauci speaking in the White House in November. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the New York Times on Friday that he plans to be vaccinated for the coronavirus in public as soon as a vaccine becomes available to him.
Why it matters: Fauci is one of many governmental officials who have said they expect to be inoculated in public to help build confidence in vaccine, including former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
Go deeper: Americans increasingly say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19