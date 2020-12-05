Study: Americans increasingly say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19

The number of Americans who say they plan to get vaccinated for the coronavirus increased between September and November, according to a Pew Research Center study published this week.

The big picture: As vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna await emergency approval, NIAID director Anthony Fauci said this week he expects the general population to have access to the vaccines U.S regulators are considering by April. Fauci noted that if the "overwhelming majority" of Americans embraced coronavirus immunization by the end of the second quarter.

By the numbers: 60% of Americans said in November they would "definitely" or "probably" get a vaccine, compared to just 51% in September, per Pew.

Still, 39% responded that they would "definitely" or "probably" not get the vaccine.

46% of that group indicated they would consider getting vaccinated if more information becomes available or once others start getting vaccinated.



21% of U.S. adults do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information will not change their minds.

75% of people have at least a fair amount of confidence in the development process today, compared to 65% in September.

What they're saying: The "U.S. public is far from uniform in views about a vaccine," Pew writes. 62% of Americans who say they would get vaccinated say they would be uncomfortable being among the first to do so.