Study: Americans increasingly say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The number of Americans who say they plan to get vaccinated for the coronavirus increased between September and November, according to a Pew Research Center study published this week.

The big picture: As vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna await emergency approval, NIAID director Anthony Fauci said this week he expects the general population to have access to the vaccines U.S regulators are considering by April. Fauci noted that if the "overwhelming majority" of Americans embraced coronavirus immunization by the end of the second quarter.

By the numbers: 60% of Americans said in November they would "definitely" or "probably" get a vaccine, compared to just 51% in September, per Pew.

  • Still, 39% responded that they would "definitely" or "probably" not get the vaccine.
    • 46% of that group indicated they would consider getting vaccinated if more information becomes available or once others start getting vaccinated.
    • 21% of U.S. adults do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information will not change their minds.
  • 75% of people have at least a fair amount of confidence in the development process today, compared to 65% in September.

What they're saying: The "U.S. public is far from uniform in views about a vaccine," Pew writes. 62% of Americans who say they would get vaccinated say they would be uncomfortable being among the first to do so.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says he accepted Biden's offer to be chief medical adviser "on the spot" — The recovery needs rocket fuel.
  2. Economy: U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November as recovery slows — America's hidden depression: K-shaped recovery threatens Biden administration.
  3. Education: Devos extends federal student loan relief to Jan. 31
  4. States: New Mexico to allow hospitals to ration coronavirus medical care
  5. Vaccine: What vaccine trials still need to do.
  6. World: UN warns "2021 is literally going to be catastrophic"
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

DeVos extends federal student loan relief to Jan. 31

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is extending federal student loan relief, which includes a pause on payments and interest accrual, through Jan. 31, the Department of Education announced Friday.

Why it matters: Payments have been paused since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the relief was set to expire on Dec. 31 . The relief measures, which also include the suspension of collections of defaulted federal student loans, have helped mitigate some of the pandemic's negative consequences for millions of borrowers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
