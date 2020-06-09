55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci: Coronavirus is a "nightmare" and "isn’t over yet"

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci called the coronavirus outbreak his "worst nightmare" and sounded the alarm over its continued spread in an interview aired to a biotechnology conference on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

What he's saying: Fauci, who spent part of his career studying HIV, said the disease it caused was "really simple compared to what’s going on with COVID-19." He added that he believes that COVID-19's spread can be attributed to the frequency with which sick people were traveling.

  • Yet Fauci said he remained surprised at "how rapidly it just took over the planet," asking, "Where is it going to end? We’re still at the beginning of it."

Yes, but: Fauci says he's "almost certain" that more than one of the vaccines in development will be effective.

World coronavirus updates

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide surged past 7 million on Monday, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: More than 405,100 people have died of COVID-19 and over 3.1 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Low-income, majority-black neighborhoods in Washington D.C. are getting hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The disparities from the virus around the country reflect the racial and socioeconomic trends that have sparked mass protests only miles from these neighborhoods.

7 hours ago - Health

WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus

The World Health Organization clarified comments an official made on Monday that called asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus "very rare," saying in a press conference that these carriers do take part in spreading the virus but that more information is needed to know by how much.

What they're saying: WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove clarified Tuesday that patients sometimes confuse not having any symptoms with only exhibiting mild symptoms. In addition, some patients transmit the virus before developing symptoms. Contact tracers classify this group as "presymptomatic," rather than asymptomatic.

