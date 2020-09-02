17 mins ago - Health

Fauci debunks conspiracy theory on CDC coronavirus death data

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a July congressional hearing in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci in an ABC interview Tuesday addressed a conspiracy theory recently retweeted by President Trump that falsely interpreted CDC data on the U.S. coronavirus death toll.

Driving the news: The post incorrectly claimed that "only 6%" of those listed in the CDC's tally "actually died from COVID" and "the other 94% had 2-3 other serious illnesses." But Fauci said, "The numbers you’ve been hearing — there are 180,000-plus deaths — are real deaths from COVID-19. Let [there] not be any confusion about that."

The big picture: Twitter on Sunday removed the post that Trump retweeted for violating its rules.

  • The Centers for Disease Control report, updated on Aug. 26, states that 94% of people who died from COVID-19 in the U.S. had contributing health conditions. The cause of death listed solely from the novel coronavirus occurred in 6% of cases across the U.S. from Feb. 1 to Aug. 22.

Yes, but: CDC data also shows that COVID-19 was the underlying cause of 95% of all deaths related to the virus.

What he's saying: "If you look at the people who died of COVID disease, the point that the CDC was trying to make was that a certain percentage of them had nothing else but just COVID," Fauci said.

  • "That does not mean that someone who has hypertension or diabetes who dies of COVID didn't die of COVID-19. They did."

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. recorded its smallest number of daily coronavirus cases in months, at less than 34,000, according to Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: New coronavirus infections fell by almost 15% over the past week, continuing a steady downward trend after five weeks of declining cases.

Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The United States announced on Tuesday that it will not join the World Health Organization's efforts to provide equitable doses for all countries.

Why it matters: In deciding to go it alone on developing and distributing a coronavirus vaccine, the U.S. is betting it will win the race for a vaccine without help from foreign countries.

Axios
Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 25,605,533 — Total deaths: 854,596— Total recoveries: 16,969,706Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 6,072,871 — Total deaths: 184,589 — Total recoveries: 2,202,663 — Total tests: 78,996,267Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Xinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight.
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons.
  7. Business: Coronavirus hits college town businesses — The child care industry's plight.
