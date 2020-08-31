1 hour ago - Health

CDC report on coronavirus deaths underlines why virus is so dangerous

Continental Funeral Home in Los Angeles has been struggling to keep up with the demands of rising death rates during the pandemic. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A new Centers for Disease Control report shows 94% of people who died after contracting COVID-19 had contributing health conditions.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Sam Baker: This report doesn't mean that COVID isn't as bad as we thought. It's clear from the CDC's statistics on excess deaths that more people are dying than usual, because of COVID. The fact that common pre-existing medical conditions often coincide with deadly coronavirus infections is part of what makes it scary — not a reason to write it off.

The big picture: The cause of death was listed as solely the novel coronavirus in 6% of cases in the U.S. from Feb. 1 to Aug. 22, according to the CDC.

  • For deaths with conditions or causes as well as the novel coronavirus, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.

Of note: The CDC reports the leading underlying medical conditions related to coronavirus deaths:

  • Influenza and pneumonia.
  • Respiratory failure.
  • Hypertensive disease.
  • Diabetes.
  • Vascular and unspecified dementia.
  • Cardiac arrest.
  • Heart failure.
  • Renal failure.
  • Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events.
  • Other medical conditions.

By the numbers: In the U.S., more than 183,000 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus as of Sunday night, per Johns Hopkins data.

  • Almost 6 million have tested positive and over 2.2 million have recovered.

Updated 20 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of coronavirus cases surpassed 25 million worldwide on Sunday morning, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: Brazil has the second-highest number of deaths from COVID-19, with more than 120,200 and cases over 3.8 million, after the U.S., where more than 182,700 people have died from COVID-19 and almost 6 million have tested positive.

Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 25,133,368 — Total deaths: 845,054— Total recoveries: 16,545,326Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 5,994,855 — Total deaths: 183,045 — Total recoveries: 2,153,539 — Total tests: 77,591,123Map.
Updated 23 hours ago - World

Berlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions

A protester confronting a police officer in Berlin on Aug. 28. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Berlin police arrested 300 demonstrators after disbanding a protest Saturday over Germany's coronavirus restrictions as tens of thousands of participants refused to maintain social distancing, per the BBC.

Why it matters: Berlin's regional government tried to ban the protest earlier this week, citing concern for public health. Protesters successfully appealed the decision on Friday, though a court required demonstrators to observe social distancing.

