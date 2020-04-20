Fandango buys video service Vudu from Walmart

Fandango, the digital movie ticketing company owned mostly by NBCUniversal, has acquired the free, ad-supported video service Vudu from Walmart, Vudu announced Monday. Deal terms weren't disclosed.

Why it matters: Big media companies are investing in ad-supported streaming services that could help them transition their dying TV ad businesses to digital while also bolstering their streaming offerings.

Details: All of Vudu's movies and TV shows remain on the platform after the acquisition, according to its website. All promotion codes and offers are still valid.

Users can continue to use their Walmart.com account credentials to sign into the Vudu service and access saved content on their Vudu profiles.

By the numbers: Vudu is available on more than 100 million living room devices across America, including smart TVs, game consoles, over-the-top (OTT) streaming devices, computers, etc.

The big picture: Vudu was one of the last ad-supported streaming platforms that was nearing a sale to a major media company. While much attention is paid to subscription streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, the free, ad-supported streaming platforms are still highly lucrative and popular.

Fox bought Tubi, a free, ad-supported streamer for $440 million in March.

a free, ad-supported streamer for $440 million in March. Comcast acquired Xumo, a similar service, the month before.

Data: PwC and Digital TV Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

What's next: It's likely that Fandango will use the Vudu acquisition to bolster its existing streaming business. Fandango already has a small movie streaming platform called FandangoNOW, which it built off of an acquisition and rebrand in 2016.

The acquisition is expected to close in the next several months.

