12 mins ago - Economy & Business

Free, ad-supported streaming on the rise as major media companies buy up platforms

Sara Fischer
Data: PwC and Digital TV Research; Chart: Axios VisualsA few of the last remaining major ad-supported streaming platforms are reportedly nearing sales to major media companies.

A few of the last remaining major ad-supported streaming platforms are reportedly nearing sales to major media companies.

Why it matters: The acquisitions show how valuable big media companies think ad-supported streaming services could be to their overall streaming strategies, as they continue to also invest in subscription streaming offerings.

Driving the news: Fox is eyeing an acquisition of free-ad supported streaming service Tubi in a deal that could be valued at more than $500 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • The Journal also reports that Comcast's NBCUniversal is "in advanced talks" to acquire streaming-video service Vudu from Walmart.
  • Last year, the Journal also reported that Comcast was in talks to buy ad-supported streaming company Xumo.

Be smart: While Netflix remains the incumbent to beat in the subscription streaming wars, there's not yet a dominant player in the free, ad-supported streaming space, according to previously reported data from Magid Associates.

Data: Magid; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: Analysts have anticipated that more consolidation would be on the horizon.

  • Viacom bought Pluto TV, a free streaming app, for $340 million last January to compliment CBS' subscription streaming product, CBS All Access.
  • Amazon-owned IMDB launched Freedive — a free, ad-supported streaming video channel featuring hit movies and TV shows — last year.

Go deeper: Free streaming services begin to challenge subscription video

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Streaming TV explodes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Streaming now accounts for nearly 20% of television consumption for most Americans, almost doubling since 2018, a new report from Nielsen shows.

Why it matters: The data shows how quickly consumers are flocking to streaming as a replacement or complement to traditional TV.

Go deeperArrowFeb 13, 2020 - Technology
Sara Fischer

Disney says Disney+ has 26.5 million subscribers

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Disney's stock rose Tuesday after revealing that its new streaming service, Disney+, now has 26.5 million paid subscribers. It also said that ESPN+, its sports streaming service, now has 6.6 million subscribers, up from 3.5 million in November.

Why it matters: Disney's strong showing shortly after it debuted its streaming service last November shows that it will be a formidable competitor to Netflix in the streaming wars.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Economy & Business
Sara Fischer

Americans had the ability to watch over 646,000 TV shows in 2019

Illustration: Sarah Grillo / Axios

There were over 646,000 shows available in the U.S. across linear and streaming services last year, according to Nielsen's latest Total Audience report, a 10% increase from all of 2018.

Why it matters: As more streaming platforms emerge to compete for consumers' attention and budgets, the burden is falling on consumers to navigate an overwhelming number of content choices.

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Economy & Business