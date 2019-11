China's fake meat market is already worth more than that of the U.S., reports CNBC.

Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have taken off in the U.S., and the same level of success in China could turn the firms into multinational titans.

Driving the news: Beyond Meat plans to start production in Asia by the end of 2020, executive chairman Seth Goldman told Reuters. Setting up a supply chain in Asia is a crucial step when it comes to selling in China. Impossible Foods told Reuters it's also working to break into China.

The big picture: China eats 28% of the world's meat — and consumption is expected to rise.

But the country can only produce about a quarter of the meat it eats, and African swine fever and a trade-war-induced shortage of soybeans have sent pork prices soaring in China.

Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown told Fortune that he sees that as an opening. The company is perfecting its pork substitute, Brown said.

The bottom line: China has its own fake meat startups — including Whole Perfect Food — that'll make tough competition for both American firms trying to capture the market.

