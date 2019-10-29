Advertisement from Center for Consumer Freedom.
The Center for Consumer Freedom yesterday placed a full-page ad in the New York Times detailing the less savory ingredients of “plant-based meats."
Why it matters: In a release the company notes that nearly 50% of consumers incorrectly believe plant-based proteins to be healthier than real meat, and "CCF believes it is important for the public to know what they’re eating."
- “'Plant-based meat' is ultra-processed," the group said in a statement. "The National Institutes of Health found that ultra-processed foods can cause weight gain and overeating, which can contribute to a variety of health problems."
But, but, but: No one cares. Plant-based meat continues to drive sales at fast-food restaurants, grocery stores and on the stock market.
The Impossible Whopper helped Burger King to its best quarter in four years.
- Parent company Restaurant Brands International's overall earnings declined largely because of slowing sales at Tim Hortons, which makes up about 60% of RBI's revenue and removed fake meat from its menu at many Canadian locations.
Beyond Meat announced it more than tripled sales from the same quarter a year ago and produced $4.1 million in GAAP profit, its first net profit.
- Its stock fell in after-hours trading, as even those numbers were not enough to uphold its dizzying gains so far this year.
- The stock has fallen from its $235-a-share highs earlier in the year after diluting shares with a secondary stock offering in August and ahead of a lock-up period that ends today and will likely prompt significant selling.
- But BYND remains more than 300% above its IPO price of $25 a share.
