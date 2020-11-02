Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Facebook to rely on election results from 6 news outlets, AP, Reuters

Facebook

Facebook said Monday it would be relying on consensus results from the National Election Pool/Edison via Reuters, the Associated Press, and six independent decision desks at major media outlets to determine when a presidential winner is projected.

Why it matters: Facebook is expanding the pool of sources it will use to enforce its policies around false claims of victory and other post-election misinformation. The company had already said it would add a label to any premature victory announcements, directing people to the official results from Reuters and the National Election Pool.

The company didn't immediately respond to a question about which six decision desks it is relying on.

The big picture: The news came hours after Twitter said it would be doing something similar.

  • Twitter is relying on ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

Twitter names 7 outlets to call election results

Photo: Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday provided more details about its policies around tweets that declare election results, and it named the seven outlets it will lean on to help it determine whether a race is officially called.

Driving the news: The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: America on edge amid fears of election violence

Boarded up windows in D.C. Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

America's cities are bracing for violence as soon as tomorrow.

Driving the news: Landmarks, stores, and restaurants in New York, Washington D.C. and other cities are boarding up their doors in fear that Election Day will bring another blow to their businesses, many of which are already reeling from the pandemic and damage from protests.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 early ballots in Texas

Poll station workers receive voting machines, registration paper and disinfection products on Nov. 1 in Harris County, Texas. Photo: Zeng Jingning/China News Service via Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday rejected a Republican request to invalidate 127,000 ballots that had already been cast via drive-through voting stations across Harris County, Texas.

Why it matters: Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, is the most populous county in Texas and voted for Hillary Clinton over President Trump by 160,000 ballots in 2016, according to Bloomberg.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

