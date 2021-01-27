Sign up for our daily briefing

Facebook stock whipsaws amid ad targeting concerns

Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook's stock showed volatility in after-hours trading Wednesday, despite adding users and beating on top and bottom lines.

Why it matters: Investors seem spooked by proposed changes to user data collection by Apple that would impact Facebook's ad business, in addition to perennial threats of new federal privacy regulations.

Details: In a statement, Facebook addressed the Apple changes and said ad targeting headwinds in 2021 include "the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape."

  • The company says it expects to see an impact from the changes "beginning late in the first quarter."
  • While Facebook beat Wall Street estimates on overall user growth, it reported for the second straight quarter daily active user declines in North America, its most lucrative ad market. But the company lost 1 million daily active users in the U.S. and Canada last quarter, it gained 3 million monthly active users in that same period.

By the numbers, per CNBC:

  • Earnings: $3.88 per share vs $3.22 per share forecast by Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $28.07 billion vs $26.44 billion forecast by Refinitiv
  • Daily active users (DAUs): 1.84 billion vs 1.83 billion forecast by FactSet
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 2.8 billion vs 2.76 billion forecast by FactSet

The big picture: Facebook's business was resilient in the fourth quarter despite pandemic-related headwinds to the advertising sector broadly.

  • In a statement, the company attributed its growth to two broad economic trends playing out during the pandemic: the ongoing shift toward online commerce and the shift in consumer demand to products and away from services.

What's next: Facebook forecasts that in the first quarter of 2021, it will be "lapping a period of growth that was negatively impacted by reduced advertising demand during the early stages of the pandemic."

Ben Geman, author of Generate
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

What to watch for in Tesla's Q4 earnings report

Data: FactSet; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Tesla will report Q4 2020 earnings after markets close today, with analysts expecting a sixth consecutive quarterly profit for the electric vehicle maker that was reeling just a few years ago.

Why it matters: Tesla is the country's dominant EV company, and its trajectory affects overall adoption of the tech, even as more and more models from other companies are hitting the market.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
Jan 26, 2021 - Science

Investment in the space industry overcame the pandemic's headwinds in 2020

A SpaceX launch in 2020. Photo: SpaceX

Investment in the space industry continued to grow in the last quarter of 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from Space Capital.

Why it matters: The space industry turned out to be far more robust in the face of the pandemic than many experts were initially expecting.

Courtenay Brown
34 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stark reminder for America's corporate leaders

Rosalind "Roz" Brewer is about to become only the second Black woman to permanently lead a Fortune 500 company. She starts as Walgreens CEO on March 15.

Why it matters: It's a stark reminder of how far corporate America's top decision-makers have to go during an unprecedented push by politicians, employees and even a stock exchange to diversify their top ranks.

