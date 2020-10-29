Denver news in your inbox

Facebook beats on earnings

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

In earnings for the 2020 third quarter released Thursday, Facebook reported modest user growth but revenue increases that beat Wall Street expectations.

Why it matters: Facebook's business looks resilient and thriving despite — or maybe because of — the pandemic.

Yes, but: The company did note that user growth in the U.S. and Canada was down slightly from the second quarter, which it attributed to lockdown protocols around the pandemic being lifted.

By the numbers, per CNBC:

  • Earnings: $2.71 cents per share, vs $1.91 per share forecast by Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $21.47 billion, vs $19.8 billion forecast by Refinitiv
  • Daily active users (DAUs): 1.82 billion vs. 1.79 billion forecast by FactSet
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 2.74 billion vs. 2.7 billion forecast by FactSet
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU): $7.89 vs. $7.32 forecast by FactSet

The big picture: The report comes the day after CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified virtually on Capitol Hill, along with executives of other tech giants, about an array of issues, including censorship and content moderation.

What's next: The company forecast a few pandemic-related headwinds going into next year, but says it's on track to grow its ad revenue next quarter during the holiday shopping season.

Ina Fried, author of Login
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Earnings reports to show if tech can keep growing in a pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon are all slated to report earnings after the markets close today, and that should give us a much better sense of how the tech industry is faring through the pandemic.

Why it matters: The reports should offer a clue of how sustainable tech's "new normal" is. That's especially important given that experts predict another and stronger wave of coronavirus in the U.S. that could force continued reliance on remote work for office employees.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Oct 28, 2020 - Economy & Business

Stocks remain at historically high valuations

Data: FactSet; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The latest mini-selloff in U.S. equities sent the S&P 500's price-to-earnings ratio to a recent low of 21.1, but the metric remains highly elevated by historical standards — above the five-year average (17.3) and above the 10-year average (15.5), per FactSet.

By the numbers: "There has been a lot of volatility in the forward P/E ratio this year, falling as low as 13.1 on March 23," FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters tells Axios in an email. "However, the forward 12-month P/E ratio has been above 20.0 pretty consistently since May, peaking at 23.4 on September 2. Prior to this year, the last time the forward 12-month P/E ratio was at or above 20.0 was April 10, 2002."

Ina Fried, author of Login
13 mins ago - Technology

Apple sets September quarter sales record despite later iPhone launch

Apple CEO Tim Cook, speaking at the Apple 12 launch event in October. Photo: Apple

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly sales and earnings that narrowly exceeded analysts estimates as the iPhone maker continued to see strong demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they's saying: The company said response to new products, including the iPhone 12 has been "tremendously positive" but did not give a specific forecast for the current quarter.

