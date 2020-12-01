Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Facebook News to launch in U.K. in January

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Facebook said Monday that it plans to launch Facebook News in the U.K. in January, with several big publishers, including Conde Nast, The Economist, Guardian Media Group, Hearst and others, initially providing content.

Why it matters: The creation of Facebook's dedicated News tab has helped the company appease regulator demands globally for more equitable relationships with news publishers.

Details: Facebook plans to pay some, but not all publishers, to publish high-quality content and video for the News Tab in the U.K., similar to how it functions in the U.S.

  • The company says that aside from paying some news publishers, the News Tab has helped publishers reach new audiences.
  • Along with the announcement, Facebook also said that it's extended its community news grant program, which funds local news outlets by one year with an additional $3 million investment.

The big picture: The company also confirmed that it's in active negotiations to have the Facebook News tab appear in France and Germany as well.

  • The company said in August that it was looking to accelerate the growth of the News Tab abroad.
  • In a statement, the company said it would continue to work with publishers in countries "where market conditions and regulatory environments invite this kind of investment and innovation."
  • Facebook is currently in a spat with Australian regulators about regulatory terms to pay news publishers.

Go deeper

Kyle Daly
12 hours ago - Technology

Facebook's pre-election restrictions didn't dent political ad reach

Photo: Valera Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Americans saw more political ads on Facebook in the week before the 2020 election than they did the prior week despite the company's blackout on new political ads during that period, according to Global Witness, a human rights group that espouses tech regulation.

Why it matters: The presidential election was a key stress test for Facebook and other leading online platforms looking to prove that they can curb misinformation. Critics contend measures like the new-ad blackout barely made a dent.

Scott Rosenberg
15 hours ago - Technology

The social media addiction bubble

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Right now, everyone from Senate leaders to the makers of Netflix's popular "Social Dilemma" is promoting the idea that Facebook is addictive.

Yes, but: Human beings have raised fears about the addictive nature of every new media technology since the 18th century brought us the novel, yet the species has always seemed to recover its balance once the initial infatuation wears off.

Jonathan SwanShawna Chen
24 mins ago - Health

Trump's coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas resigns

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty

Scott Atlas, a controversial member of the White House coronavirus task force, handed in his resignation on Monday, according to three administration officials who discussed Atlas' resignation with Axios.

Why it matters: President Trump brought in Atlas as a counterpoint to NIAID director Anthony Fauci, whose warnings about the pandemic were dismissed by the Trump administration. With Trump now fixated on election fraud conspiracy theories, Atlas' detail comes to a natural end.

