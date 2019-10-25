"This is an important moment in our relationship with the news industry and with journalism," he added. "The values here are things that we felt for a long time. It's taken a while to figure out the right way to implement this."

Between the lines: Facebook has gobbled up ads once run on traditional media, helping drive many newspapers out of business.

This latest attempt to drive some revenue back to media companies comes amid a sharp rise in negative media coverage of Facebook.

Screenshot via Facebook

The News Tab will be available today to a small number of U.S. users, then will roll out more widely in the months ahead.

The home page (above) will be curated by journalists, led by Anne Kornblut, who are "independent, free from editorial intervention by anyone at the company," according to a post by Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice president of global news partnerships, who oversees News Tab.

Why it matters, from Axios chief tech correspondent Ina Fried: Facebook, which long resisted hiring journalists or paying publishers, is now doing both.

I asked Zuckerberg how Facebook will deal with complaints of bias.

"I'm sure we’re going to make mistakes," he said. "But we’re approaching this in a different way than we have before. We’re building a team of people who have real experience as journalists. We’ve hired a diverse group who have different backgrounds and views and different nationalities."

"We are monitoring for any kind of bias, both amongst our team and in the product itself," Zuckerberg said. "Making sure that this ends up being a platform for all different perspectives is obviously going to be very important for this succeeding over the long term."

After his Capitol Hill grilling, Zuckerberg told me about today's announcement: "I guess we just say this is going to be the more fun part of the week."

Editor's note: Axios is a News Tab launch partner.