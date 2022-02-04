Sign up for our daily briefing

Column / Signal Boost

Meta's price drop shakes tech's confidence

Ina Fried
Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Meta's record-shattering Thursday stock drop — the company formerly known as Facebook lost 1/4 of its market value, or more than $200 billion, in a flash — capped a crazy tech earnings season that left two seemingly contradictory takeaways: Tech firms now sit at the economy's core, yet they also can still be risky bets.

Why it matters: The first two years of the pandemic served to further accelerate the tech's giants' climb after a decade of unprecedented growth. But we all know what they say about "what goes up."

Driving the news: Facebook shares dropped 26% on Thursday, a day after the company reported its first-ever drop in daily active users and offered a downbeat forecast for the coming year, thanks to mobile-advertising privacy changes Apple has introduced.

The remaining four tech behemoths all had a better time of it.

  • Amazon broke out numbers for its advertising business for the first time Thursday, as it reported healthy results on top of a long pandemic-driven growth spurt and announced that it was raising the annual cost of Amazon Prime by $20.
  • Apple reported its biggest quarter ever, with an 11% sales jump and revenue up in every part of the world. The company also said its supply-chain problems were waning.
  • Google parent Alphabet posted better-than-expected earnings, with annual revenue topping $200 billion for the first time.
  • Microsoft exceeded expectations and issued a rosy forecast as well, buoyed by strength in the PC market.

Be smart: Investors long viewed tech as a sector with high growth potential and high risk, too — one prone to bubbles and stomach-churning drops.

  • But as tech started grabbing bigger slices of the broader economy, the growth of its leaders began to be taken as a given. Tech's big 5 came to represent ever larger proportions of major stock indices. The companies started looking more like blue chips than upstarts.

But nothing grows forever, and as these giants have saturated their markets, they've also stirred regulatory scrutiny that limits their ability to make big acquisitions. With nowhere else to go, they've begun to step on one another's turf.

  • Facebook, for example, has lashed out at App Store restrictions by both Google and Apple and has also warned that Apple's privacy-related app tracking limitations could cost it $10 billion in revenue this year.

The big picture: The quest for grown has always impelled tech firms to look for the next big product or platform — and made them paranoid that they'll lose their primacy in the shift.

Facebook's humbling comes at a literally pivotal moment for the company, which has changed its name to Meta and its focus to an AR- and VR-driven future.

  • At the same time, it's facing a hostile climate in Washington in the wake of years of controversy over misinformation, privacy problems and complaints of censorship.
  • It also faces inevitable generational shifts, as younger users flock to newer rivals like TikTok. In the past it was able to buy rivals, such as Instagram, but that path is likely blocked amid greater regulatory scrutiny.
  • One way its stock drop will hurt: The company will have a harder time hanging on to talent, since so many employees will see their stock options' value disappear.

Yes, but: Plummeting share prices don't always deter tech CEOs.

  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos famously stuck to his guns through years of painful drubbings by Wall Street, and look where he, and the company, are now.
  • Don't bet on Meta changing course. The company remains a monarchy in which Mark Zuckerberg wields absolute voting control, and Zuckerberg has pledged an all-in approach to its metaverse-based future.
  • In the meantime, with Facebook's nearly 2 billion users and similarly gigantic numbers for its Instagram and WhatsApp services, Meta isn't about to shrivel up and vanish.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC panel moves to censure Cheney and Kinzinger

Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger during a December Jan. 6 select committee meeting on Capitol Hill. Photo:Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Republican National Committee panel advanced a resolution on Thursday to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for their roles with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, Politico first reported.

Why it matters: If the RNC were to censure two of its own when the 168 committee members vote on it at the winter meeting in Salt Lake City on Friday, as expected, it would mark a major escalation in the push to oust Republicans seen as disloyal to former President Trump from the GOP.

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

Downed power lines and debris block a road in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

The latest: On the warm side of the storm, severe thunderstorms spawned significant tornadoes in northern Alabama on Thursday afternoon — killing one woman and injuring eight others in Hale County, leaving three of the wounded in critical condition, officials told local media.

Stef W. KightAndrew Solender
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats snag redistricting wins

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democrats have drawn themselves aggressive maps in Illinois and New York as part of their efforts to overcome perceived Republican redistricting strengths this midterm year.

  • They've also been in position to veto some GOP maps and win court challenges to Republican districts.

Why it matters: The wins are adding up, with Democrats now set to potentially gain two to three seats through redistricting.

