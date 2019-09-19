

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed election security and privacy with a group of senators over dinner ahead of his return to Capitol Hill Thursday, said a spokesperson for Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who organized the meeting.

Why it matters: Per Axios' Mike Allen, Zuckerberg is returning to Washington to meet with lawmakers for the first time since he testified before Congress in April 2018. He's trying to engage with Washington at a time when pressure on Facebook is rising from regulators and legislators around the world.