Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Thursday — his first time in Washington since he testified before Congress last year, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Zuckerberg is returning to engage with Washington at a time when pressure on Facebook is rising from regulators and legislators around the world. A Facebook official said: "Mark will be in Washington, D.C., to meet with policymakers and talk about future internet regulation. There are no public events planned."