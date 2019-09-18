Stories

Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg returning to Capitol Hill

Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify before Congress last year. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Thursday — his first time in Washington since he testified before Congress last year, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Zuckerberg is returning to engage with Washington at a time when pressure on Facebook is rising from regulators and legislators around the world. A Facebook official said: "Mark will be in Washington, D.C., to meet with policymakers and talk about future internet regulation. There are no public events planned."

  • Among Zuckerberg’s meetings will be Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who has been a major thorn in the tech giant’s side, a source told Axios.

Go deeper: Hawley, Sen. Mark Warner want Big Tech to put a price on your data

Never miss a major tech story

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Mark Zuckerberg