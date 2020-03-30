Facebook to allow users to access data generated from engagement

Facebook said Monday it's updating its data privacy tools to include additional information about what content users interact with on Facebook and the machine learning data created from their engagement, which the company uses to infer what else they may like.

Why it matters: Facebook wants to ensure it's getting ahead of any privacy regulations, with GDPR now long in effect, and before the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which went into effect Jan. 1, starts being officially enforced on July 1.

Details: The new tools will allow users to download information about their interactions (likes, comments, shares, etc.) on Facebook and Instagram.

It will also allow users to access machine learning data, or data created automatically, that shows what Facebook thinks they would like to engage with.

This data will help users better understand what types of content Facebook recommends to users in its News Feed, as well as its news tab and video "Watch" tab.

