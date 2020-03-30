2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook to allow users to access data generated from engagement

Sara Fischer

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Facebook said Monday it's updating its data privacy tools to include additional information about what content users interact with on Facebook and the machine learning data created from their engagement, which the company uses to infer what else they may like.

Why it matters: Facebook wants to ensure it's getting ahead of any privacy regulations, with GDPR now long in effect, and before the new California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which went into effect Jan. 1, starts being officially enforced on July 1.

Details: The new tools will allow users to download information about their interactions (likes, comments, shares, etc.) on Facebook and Instagram.

  • It will also allow users to access machine learning data, or data created automatically, that shows what Facebook thinks they would like to engage with.
  • This data will help users better understand what types of content Facebook recommends to users in its News Feed, as well as its news tab and video "Watch" tab.

Go deeper: Facebook rolls out tool to let users control data collected by outside apps

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Facebook spending $100 million to help news outlets in coronavirus crisis

Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook says it is spending $100 million to support news outlets around the world that have been impacted by the coronavirus, the company said Monday.

Why it matters: Whatever Facebook's motivation, this is a much-needed cash infusion at a critical time for the local news industry.

Go deeperArrow10 hours ago - Economy & Business
Kyle DalyIna Fried

Facebook will indefinitely pay contractors it has sent home

Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Facebook will pay its contract workers indefinitely, even if they aren't able to carry on their normal duties, as it directs most of its labor force to work from home to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

What they're saying: "I don't think we see an end to that," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters Wednesday on giving full pay to its contracted content moderators whose work can't be done remotely.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Report: Facebook in talks to buy stake in Indian telecom company Reliance Jio

Mark Zuckerberg attending the 56th Munich Security Conference in Germany on Feb. 15. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook is said to be in talks to buy a 10% stake in Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio, according to the Financial Times.

Why it matters: Facebook has long sought to invest in big markets where internet connectivity is sparse, expensive, or both — figuring that a boost in internet usage will result in more users. Its last approach, subsidizing free use of Facebook, was poorly received in India. This would appear to be a different means to achieve the same end.

Go deeper: Facebook's plan to keep growing bigger

Keep ReadingArrowMar 25, 2020 - Technology