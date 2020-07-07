Facebook to meet virtually with boycott groups

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg, facing an ad boycott by more than 500 brands, will hold virtual meetings on Tuesday with civil rights groups who have been key organizers of the #StopHateforProfit campaign.

The state of play: Sandberg will say in a post later that she, Zuckerberg and other execs "are meeting with the organizers of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign followed by a meeting with other civil rights leaders ... including Vanita Gupta from the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights [and] Sherrilyn Ifill from the NAACP Legal Defense Fund."

What's next: Facebook on Wednesday will release an independent civil rights audit, "a two-year review of our policies and practices."

Sandberg writes: "We are never going to be perfect, but we care about this deeply."

Boycott organizers' demands, per sources: 1. Stop hate speech. ... 2. Stop misinformation. ... 3. Stop harassment on Facebook of Black and minority communities.