Battle over government use of face recognition rages on

Fresh on the heels of getting the IRS to end a controversial use of facial recognition, politicians and civil liberties groups are trying to get other government agencies to drop their use of the technology.

Why it matters: While a handful of cities have passed laws on government use of facial recognition, there are few limits on how the federal government can use such technology.

Driving the news:

Senators Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley and Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Ayanna Pressley are sending letters Wednesday to the heads of the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services. Department of Defense, and Department of Interior, urging the agencies to stop using Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology.

Fight for the Future has updated the DumpID.me effort to focus on other government agencies still using ID.me for online authentication, including the Social Security Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Meanwhile, ID.me is looking to move forward as well. The company said Tuesday that it will offer government agency customers the option to allow people to verify their identity without having to submit a selfie to its automated system. Also, starting March 1, it says those using its system will be able to delete their photo or selfie from the company's database.

The moves follow the IRS' decision to end use of ID.me's selfie-based identity verification system. The tax agency's reversal followed a backlash from regulators and civil liberties groups who raised concerns about facial recognition technology broadly, as well as specific issues related to ID.me.

What they're saying: