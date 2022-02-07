Sign up for our daily briefing

IRS to end use of face recognition program to identify taxpayers

Ivana Saric

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty

The IRS will abandon a push to have some taxpayers use facial recognition software to identify themselves, the agency confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: The initial decision to use facial recognition software sparked significant backlash and a debate about how the government should use such technology, with critics warning of the risk that information collected could be used for other purposes.

Catch up quick: The IRS had planned to have taxpayers provide documents and a video selfie to a third party company, ID.me, when conducting certain online interactions with the agency.

The big picture: "The IRS announced it will transition away from using a third-party service for facial recognition to help authenticate people creating new online accounts," the agency said in a news release.

  • The transition will take place over the next few weeks and will not interfere with taxpayers' abilities to file their taxes and returns, it added.

What they're saying: “The I.R.S. takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised,” said IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

  • “Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition," he added.
  • "I have long argued that Americans should not have to sacrifice their privacy for security,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) wrote in a letter to Rettig earlier Monday. "The government can treat Americans with respect and dignity while protecting against fraud and identity theft."

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Ina Fried: Politicians and civil rights groups have raised concerns both about government use of facial ID tech broadly as well as specific issues related to ID.me.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - World

George Washington University reverses decision to remove Olympic protest posters

Olympic protest posters by the Chinese Australian artist Badiucao. Image courtesy of Badiucao

The president of George Washington University in D.C. has reversed his earlier decision to remove campus posters protesting the Beijing Olympics, which Chinese student groups had said "incited racial hatred and ethnic tensions."

The big picture: Universities in the U.S., Australia and elsewhere are navigating how to protect Chinese students from rising anti-Asian hate crimes, while protecting speech and art that criticizes Chinese government oppression from censorship by some Chinese students on campus who view that criticism as racist.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
3 hours ago - Sports

Sin City is officially a sports town

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Las Vegas made history this weekend, becoming the first city to ever host two All-Star Games at the same time.

The big picture: For decades, Vegas was as attractive to gamblers as it was unattractive to sports leagues. But as sports betting becomes legal state by state, leagues are embracing the city they once shunned.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Pharmacies feel stiffed on pill payments — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. death toll hits 900,000.
  2. Vaccines: The kids' vaccine dilemma — Pfizer asks FDA to authorize vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Delaware to end to mask mandates for schools, indoor settings — New Jersey governor to end school mask mandate — Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools.
  4. World: Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers — Protests against restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending restrictions.
  5. Variant tracker
