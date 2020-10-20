2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

ExxonMobil on Trump's phone call claim: "It never happened"

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday. Photo: Caitlin O'Hara/Getty Images

ExxonMobil issued a statement Monday denying anyone from the company had spoken with President Trump after he used the firm as an example of how he could use his position to out-raise his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

What they're saying: "We are aware of the President’s statement regarding a hypothetical call with our CEO… and just so we're all clear, it never happened," Exxon said.

Driving the news: Trump said at a rally in Arizona on Monday afternoon, "All I have to do is call up the head of every Wall Street firm, head of every major company, the head of every major energy company, 'Do me a favor, send me $10 million for my campaign.'

  • "'Yes, sir.' They say the only thing is, 'Why didn't you ask for more, sir?'" he said, stressing he would not accept such money "because if I do that I'm totally compromised."
  • He went on to give the hypothetical example of calling up "some guy, the head of Exxon.
  • "I call the head of Exxon. I don't know," he said, adding that he could say, "How are you doing? How’s energy coming? When are you doing the exploration? Oh, you need a couple of permits?”
  • Trump went on to say he could ask for him "to send me $25 million for the campaign," to which he said the executive would reply: "Absolutely sir."
"I will hit a home run every single call. I would raise a billion dollars in one day if I wanted to. I don't want to do that."

Of note: Biden's campaign has significantly out-raised that of Trump's for the past two months.

  • Trump's re-election campaign announced earlier this month that it and its joint fund-raising committees raised $247.8 million in September. Biden's fund-raising efforts brought in $383 million for the same period — a figure believed to be a record for any presidential candidate.
  • The Trump administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details and further context on Trump's comments about fund-raising.

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The green tsunami

Data: FEC; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The most shocking pre-election result neither side can dispute is in: Democrats are destroying Republicans in truly historic ways in fundraising. 

Why it matters: Money can’t buy elections, but it sure helps. And Joe Biden and a half dozen Senate Democratic candidates are bathing in cash, often with 2x or 3x advantages over their opponents. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What Trump's debate coaches are telling him

President Trump at the Sept. 29 debate in Ohio. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's team is telling him ahead of Thursday's final debate: Stop interrupting Joe Biden. And try to be more likable.

What to watch: Trump will tell more jokes and try, if he can stay on message, to strike a softer tone. At the same time, aides expect Trump to keep going after Biden's son Hunter.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Oct 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says if Biden's elected, "he'll listen to the scientists"

Combination images of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Biden campaign slammed President Trump after he said at a Nevada rally Sunday if his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden were elected there'd be more coronavirus pandemic lockdowns because "he'll listen to the scientists."

What he's saying: "If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression," Trump said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow