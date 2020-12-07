Exclusive: Match Group to audit sexual assault prevention efforts

Tinder parent Match Group has been working with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) to audit the company's policies and practices for reporting and preventing sexual violence within its dating apps, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: Online dating has become the main way people meet prospective partners, giving the services a key role to play in efforts to prevent sexual assault.

Details:

The initial phase of the review will focus on three Match properties — Tinder, Hinge, and Plenty of Fish — though the company hopes to use the learnings across its portfolio.

RAINN has already started working with Match and expects to spend the next several weeks understanding how its systems and processes work and then making recommendations.

Between the lines: The move comes just two months after Match hired former police officer and Uber safety executive Tracey Breeden as its first head of safety.

What they're saying: