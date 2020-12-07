Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Exclusive: Match Group to audit sexual assault prevention efforts

Ina Fried, author of Login

Images: Match Group

Tinder parent Match Group has been working with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) to audit the company's policies and practices for reporting and preventing sexual violence within its dating apps, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: Online dating has become the main way people meet prospective partners, giving the services a key role to play in efforts to prevent sexual assault.

Details:

  • The initial phase of the review will focus on three Match properties — Tinder, Hinge, and Plenty of Fish — though the company hopes to use the learnings across its portfolio.
  • RAINN has already started working with Match and expects to spend the next several weeks understanding how its systems and processes work and then making recommendations.

Between the lines: The move comes just two months after Match hired former police officer and Uber safety executive Tracey Breeden as its first head of safety.

What they're saying:

  • RAINN CEO Scott Berkowitz: "There are companies that approach safety as just risk mitigation and then there are companies that approach it as a moral obligation and feeling like they owe it to they customers. The companies we try and partner with are the latter."
  • Match head of safety Tracey Breeden: "Corporations need to understand we have a role to play and it's an important role. There are actions we can take that not only create safe spaces on the platform, (but also) create safety beyond that."

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The world has a weak dollar problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Even after sinking by 13% since its March peak and coming off its worst week in a month, the dollar's downward spiral has gone largely unmentioned by central banks. But that could change as the values of many major currencies have strengthened to their highest levels in years against the greenback.

Why it matters: The dollar's decline could add significant challenges to the recovery of export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, which prefer weaker currencies that make their products more attractive to foreign buyers.

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

EU adopts human rights sanctions framework styled after Magnitsky Act

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The European Union has officially adopted a sanctions regime that would implement travel bans and asset freezes against those found responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, torture, extrajudicial killings and other human rights abuses, the leaders of the bloc's 27 countries announced Monday.

Why it matters: The EU is the world’s largest single market area and a leading promoter of democratic values, but has been criticized in the past for its failures to put teeth into its calls for the protection of human rights.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Biden's post-election stock bump tops Trump's

Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Stocks rose faster in the one month of trading following the 2020 election than in the month of trading that followed the 2016 election.

Between the lines: There are many macro differences between the 2016 and 2020 periods, most notably the pandemic, but both elections took place amid bull markets.

