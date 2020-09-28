12 mins ago - Technology

Exclusive: Match Group hires first-ever head of safety and advocacy

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Match Group on Monday will announce that Tracey Breeden has been hired as its first-ever head of safety and social advocacy, a newly-created role.

Why it matters: The hire speaks to growing concerns over harassment, data privacy, social bias and minority safety on dating platforms. Match Group is one of the world's largest dating tech companies.

Details: In her new role, Breeden will oversee Match Group’s trust and safety policies and initiatives across all of its products, including Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid, Match, and Plenty of Fish.

  • Breeden will be responsible for helping the product teams at each dating app invest in new safety features and technologies.
  • She will work with a group of experts and advocates involved in the study and prevention of sexual assault, sex trafficking, abuse, harassment, and similar issues called the Match Group Advisory Council (MGAC).
  • She will report to Gary Swidler, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Match Group. 

Prior to joining Match, Breeden was head of Uber’s women’s safety and gender-based violence operations.

The big picture: Match has pushed to get ahead of issues and regulatory pressure around sexual assault, violence and harassment on dating apps.

  • Last year, it became the first major tech company to publicly support the EARN IT Act, a bipartisan Senate bill that aims to reduce online child sexual exploitation by limiting tech platforms' liability protections.
  • The company has implemented a number of features around safety and security in recent months, including a new date check-in feature and photo verification.

Kia Kokalitcheva
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Uber wins appeal to get London operating license

Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

A judge has restored Uber's operating license in London after the company appealed the city's decision from Nov. 2019 not to renew it, citing at the time a "pattern of failures by the company including several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk."

Why it matters: London is one of Uber's biggest markets around the world.

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 33,138,963 — Total deaths: 998,380 — Total recoveries: 22,953,639Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,116,455 — Total deaths: 204,762 — Total recoveries: 2,766,280 — Total tests: 101,298,794Map.
  3. States: 3 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week
  4. Health: The childless vaccine — Why kids get less severe coronavirus infections.
  5. World: India the second country after U.S. to hit 6 million cases
Ashley Gold
12 mins ago - Technology

Exclusive: Where Trump and Biden stand on tech issues

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photos: Win McNamee and Saul Loeb/AFP

Joe Biden has laid out a more concrete tech agenda whereas President Trump has focused on tax cuts and deregulation while criticizing tech firms for anti-conservative bias. That's according to a side-by-side analysis of the two candidates' tech records by the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The tech industry needs to prepare for either four more years of Trump's impulsive policy approach or for a Biden administration that's likely to be critical of tech but slow to take action.

