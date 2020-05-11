28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the effort to get U.S. companies to popularize early voting

Envelopes from mail-in ballots in Washington state in March. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Forces behind a “Vote Early Day 2020” initiative are launching a paid media campaign this week to get U.S. companies to encourage people to seek absentee ballots or vote early in person amid the coronavirus threat.

Driving the news: Businesses, advocates and bipartisan election officials behind the effort will run a $100,000 ad on Tuesday in the Wall Street Journal addressed "Dear CEOs and Business Leaders," organizers tell Axios.

Be smart: They're banking on the idea that consumers will activate on messages from brands they rely on — and that businesses will see upsides to taking on this kind of leadership role.

  • Axios' own polling with Ipsos reflects working Americans' trust in their employers to look out for their interests in the pandemic.
  • Vote Early Day counts more than 100 partners, but it anticipates thousands of partners by the fall.

Details: The nonpartisan group was announced in March and has a website with information to help voters in each state learn what their early-voting options are.

It includes representatives from MTV and ViacomCBS, Twitter, BET, Univision, Snapchat, and other media and technology outlets; nonprofit groups such as the League of Women Voters; and companies including Levi Strauss & Co., Kenneth Cole, Patagonia, REI and Sweetgreen.

  • Its ad asks business leaders to "help employees, customers, friends and family understand the many ways they can vote safely, securely and early" and says that "no one should have to choose between casting a ballot and preserving their health."
  • California's Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a Democrat, and Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, are members of the group's steering committee.
  • Organizers have designated Oct. 24 as Vote Early Day, and they say it should be a holiday. The general election is Nov. 3.

What they're saying: "During the 2018 midterms, hundreds of companies participated in corporate civic engagement and the United States saw the highest midterm voter turnout in a century," Vote Early Day project director Joey Wozniak and MTV's Brianna Cayo Cotter tell Axios in an email.

  • "Now, with changing rules and options like mail and in-person voting gaining significant attention due to public health concerns around COVID-19, we believe it is more important than ever for businesses to use their platforms to share current and accurate voting information with their audiences."
  • They say businesses are uniquely suited to encourage civic participation during the COVID-19 crisis because they're credible, nonpartisan messengers.

Don't forget: Many states have taken steps to expand early voting because of the virus, while some still have restrictive policies.

  • Celebrities and Michelle Obama have been engaged in efforts to expand options.
  • President Trump has spoken critically of vote-by-mail initiatives but voted absentee himself.
  • One of Trump’s campaign pollsters recently conducted research showing broad bipartisan support for expanding absentee voting.

Clean energy and climate change unlikely to lead American recovery

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Economists, investors and environmentalists are calling on the United States — and the world — to inject big clean energy and climate policy into recovery plans.

Reality check: Such prospects face uphill battles almost everywhere, and especially in the United States, where proponents are on defense while the Trump administration and lawmakers are in crisis mode.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 4,103,241 — Total deaths: 282,178 — Total recoveries — 1,411,748Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,329,799 — Total deaths: 79,528 — Total recoveries — 216,169 — Total tested: 8,987,524Map.
  3. Federal government: White House to push themes of "preparedness" and "confidence" to convince public that U.S. is ready for a potential second wave.
  4. Congress: Inside House Democrats' whopping $1.2 trillion+ coronavirus relief proposal/
  5. Jobs: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believes the unemployment rate will surpass 20% and peak in May or June.
  6. World: U.K. extends lockdown, but teases plan to reopen schools, some businesses and the hospitality industry this summer — South Korea fears second wave How the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

