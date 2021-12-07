Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Members of the National Guard and Capitol police keep a small group of pro-Trump demonstrators away from the Capitol following the insurrection on Jan. 6. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A former D.C. National Guard official has alleged that top Army generals "lied" to Congress in their testimony on the U.S. Capitol riot, Politico first reported Monday.
The big picture: Col. Earl Matthews, who was serving on Jan. 6, alleges in a memo that the official version on the military response is "worthy of the best Stalinist or North Korea propagandist" and that the Pentagon inspector general's November report on it features "myriad inaccuracies, false or misleading statements, or examples of faulty analysis."
For the record: The Army rejects the claims made by Matthews, who was senior attorney to Maj. Gen. William Walker on Jan 6.
- The Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General stands by its report.
Details: Matthews accuses Gen. Charles Flynn, deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, director of the Army staff, in the 36-page memo of being "absolute and unmitigated liars."
- He alleges they "repeatedly misrepresented" or misled the House Oversight Committee and the Pentagon's inspector general, which he claims contributed to "deficiencies" in the IG report.
- Matthews said he, Walker and other senior military and law enforcement officials in a 2:30p.m. call "pleaded for the immediate support of the D.C. National Guard at the U.S. Capitol as the security perimeter at the Capitol was being breached."
"Piatt and Flynn stated that the optics of having uniformed military personnel deployed to the US Capitol would not be good. ... Piatt stated that it would not be his best military advice to recommend to the Secretary of the Army that the DC National Guard be allowed to deploy to the Capitol at that time."— Allegation by Matthews
Flashback: Both Piatt and Flynn told Congress that they never said that the Guard should not deploy to the Capitol.
What they're saying: Army spokesperson Mike Brady said in a statement to news outlets that the Army's actions on Jan. 6 had "been well-documented and reported on," and that Flynn and Piatt had "been open, honest and thorough in their sworn testimony" with Congress and Defense Department investigators."
"As the Inspector General concluded, actions taken 'were appropriate, supported by requirements, consistent with the DOD's roles and responsibilities for DSCA, and compliant with laws, regulations, and other applicable guidance. We stand by all testimony and facts provided to date, and vigorously reject any allegations to the contrary."— Brady to NBC
- Kim Wheeler, a spokesperson for the Pentagon's inspector general, said in an emailed statement that the office welcomed "inquiries and discussion regarding our oversight work."
- "We stand behind the conclusions in our review of the Department of Defense's role, responsibilities, and actions to prepare for and respond to the protest and its aftermath at the U.S. Capitol campus on January 6," Wheeler added.
- Representatives of the House panel investigating the insurrection have declined to comment on the allegations.
Worth noting: Flynn is the brother of former Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has been subpoenaed by the select committee investigating the Capitol attack.
Yes, but: Matthews makes no reference to Michael Flynn and nor does the memo imply that he had any influence on his brother's response on Jan. 6.
Read the memo, obtained by Politico, in full via DocumentCloud: