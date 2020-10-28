The coronavirus is still winning: Now even Germany is entering another national lockdown, joined by France.

Why it matters: France has been "overpowered by a second wave,” President Emmanuel Macron said in a nationally televised address today. Macron said the "new wave will be stronger and deadlier" than the first.

The big picture: Hospitalizations are spiking in Europe, just like in the U.S.

German hospitalizations have doubled in the last 10 days, Chancellor Angela Merkel said today.

in the last 10 days, Chancellor Angela Merkel said today. Dutch hospitals "have reached their limits" and they're sending patients to Germany, Reuters reports.

and they're sending patients to Germany, Reuters reports. Russia says hospital beds are at 90% of capacity in 16 of its regions.

Between the lines: Europe's second lockdown will look a lot different.

Schools and child care will stay open.

It won't be as hard to visit assisted living facilities or go to funerals.

assisted living facilities or go to funerals. Germany's lockdown will end by Dec. 1.

France's runs through at least Dec. 1, but also requires daily infections to fall below 5,000.

but also requires daily infections to fall below 5,000. There have been over 36,000 new cases in France in the last 24 hours.

The countries are also propping up affected sectors.

The German government will provide 75% compensation to small and midsize businesses hurt by the closures.

The bottom line: “Within weeks, we will reach the limits of our health system,” Merkel said today.