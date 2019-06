Health warnings have been issued for the women's World Cup in France as Europe swelters through a heat wave that's forecast to break records this week, AFP reports.

Details: Meteorologists say scorching-hot air from the Sahara is responsible for the unusually early summer heat wave — and it's set to send temperatures soaring past 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some places on Thursday and Friday, the World Meteorological Organization warns. Here's how some are cooling themselves down.