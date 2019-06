France broke its all-time high temperature record of 44.1°C (111.4°F) on Friday as the mercury rose to 44.3°C (111.7°F) in Carpentras, according to Météo-France.

The big picture: Temperatures will tick even higher today across southern France as the day continues — Villevieille already hit 45.1°C (113.2°F) — leaving the prior record in the dust as a blistering heat wave bakes Western Europe.