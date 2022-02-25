Sign up for our daily briefing

EU to freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets

Zachary Basu

Photo: Sean Gallup - Pool /Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as part of a second tranche of sanctions punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times first reported.

Why it matters: The move reflects Moscow's new pariah status but is mostly symbolic, as it's unclear what assets Putin and Lavrov actually hold in the West after years of escalating sanctions against Russia.

  • Putin in particular is believed to rely on his inner circle of Russian oligarchs to stash his vast wealth abroad.
  • The sanctions will not include visa restrictions, a move intended to leave open the possibility for diplomatic talks at a neutral location in Europe.

The big picture: The EU was uncharacteristically quick to impose an initial package of sanctions on Wednesday after Russian forces moved into eastern Ukraine, targeting many of Putin's top aides and Kremlin propagandists.

  • The 27-member bloc has engaged in intensive discussions to ratchet up the pressure after Russia launched a full-scale invasion and is close to an agreement that would mirror U.S. restrictions on the largest Russian banks and other state-owned companies.
  • The U.S. and U.K. have not personally sanctioned Putin or Lavrov, but President Biden said Thursday that option remains on the table.

Between the lines: Despite the urgent pleas of Ukrainian officials, the EU has so far not agreed to disconnect Russia from SWIFT — which is akin to the central nervous system for international financial transactions.

  • Germany, Italy and Hungary are among the top EU countries that have resisted this step, which many consider to be among the toughest sanctions on the table.
  • Italy also successfully carved out an exception for luxury goods from the EU's package of Russia sanctions, The Telegraph first reported.

Go deeper: Secrecy undercuts impact of Russian sanctions

Go deeper

Dave LawlerZachary Basu
Updated 12 mins ago - World

Putin calls for regime change in Ukraine before peace talks

Natali Sevriukova at her Kyiv home today after a rocket attack. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Russian troops have entered Kyiv from the north, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Friday, as fighting took place on the city's northern outskirts and gunfire could be heard from the central government district.

The latest: Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to overthrow the government and "take power into your own hands" — explicitly demanding regime change as a precondition for peace talks.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsSam Baker
Updated 31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden has nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House announced Friday.

Why it matters: Jackson would be the first Black female justice in the court's history, and the first justice in decades with any significant experience representing criminal defendants.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
48 mins ago - World

Zelensky to EU leaders: "This might be the last time you see me alive"

Zelensky visits Brussels in June, 2019. Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders "this might be the last time you see me alive" during a video conference on Thursday night, two European sources briefed on the call tell Axios.

State of play: The Pentagon has warned that Russia's primary aim appears to be to encircle Kyiv and "decapitate" its government. Meanwhile Zelensky said Thursday that Russian "sabotage forces" were in Kyiv and hunting for him and his family.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

