Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

EU blacklists Putin's top aides and propagandists over Ukraine invasion

Dave Lawler

Defense Minister Shoigu (R) with President Putin. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

The European Union announced its first round of sanctions on Wednesday in response to Russia's intervention in Ukraine, including the blacklisting of 27 individuals for their roles in organizing and promoting the invasion.

Why it matters: Despite predictions that the EU — with its consensus-based decision-making and energy dependence on Russia — would be the weak link in the coordinated Western sanctions push, the bloc has now arguably gone the furthest of all by targeting Putin's close associates.

  • U.S. and allied officials argue that sanctions will be far more effective and more likely to deter Russia from escalating further if the U.S., U.K., EU and other partners act together.

Details: Brussels has frozen the EU-based assets of, and banned travel to the EU from: Putin's chief of staff, Anton Vaino; Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu; two deputy prime ministers; the editor-in-chief of the RT news network; a prominent state TV anchor and a spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry.

  • All 351 members of the Russian Duma who voted to recognize the two pro-Russia "republics" in eastern Ukraine were added to the sanctions list, along with three banks and several well-connected businesspeople like "Putin's chef," Yevgeny Prigozhin.
  • Germany had already canceled the certification for Nord Stream 2, the $11 billion Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, in a signal the European powers were prepared to hit hard.
  • Like the U.S. and U.K., European officials have warned that further incursions into Ukraine will result in more sanctions. Australia, Canada and Japan also announced sanctions on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "Sanctions adopted. Less than 48 hours after the deed that triggered them. Say again, the EU was slow and clumsy?" EU Ambassador to Kyiv Matti Maasikas tweeted in response to the bloc's critics.

  • Hungary had been viewed as a potential sanctions spoiler, given the government's past praise for Putin, but a spokesman for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán tweeted that Budapest "stands committed to the joint EU policy."
  • Switzerland, which is not an EU member, announced that it would not be imposing sanctions on Russia but would not be used to circumvent the EU sanctions.

Ivana Saric
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Prosecutors leading Manhattan DA's Trump investigation resign

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Oct. 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two prosecutors who have helped lead the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into former President Donald Trump's financial dealings abruptly resigned on Wednesday, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: Their resignations came after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg suggested that he had "doubts about moving forward" with the case, and throws the future of the investigation into doubt, per the Times.

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. reimposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 over Russia's aggression

Photo: Leigh Vogel/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden said Wednesday he will reverse last year's decision to waive sanctions on the entity and corporate officers behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a day after Germany froze certification of the Kremlin-backed project.

Why it matters: It's an escalation in the U.S. sanctions response to what the administration has called the "the beginning of a Russian invasion" of Ukraine, and delivers a fresh blow to an $11 billion pipeline that has proven to be a massive headache for President Biden ever since he waived sanctions last May.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases plummet all across the U.S.
  2. Vaccines: America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot — Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life — New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers.
  3. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.
  4. World: Hong Kong to enforce mandatory COVID testing for all residents — Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England — Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years.
  5. Variant tracker
