1 hour ago - World

EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1

French President Macron (L), Trump and German Chancellor Merkel. Photo: Christian Hartmann/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union is preparing to ban American travelers from entering the bloc when it reopens its borders to the outside world on July 1, lumping the U.S. in with Russia and Brazil in terms of countries that have failed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's an international rebuke of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic. Millions of American tourists travel to the EU every summer, but that's unlikely to happen until the U.S. gets the virus under control.

  • Travelers around the world have been banned from traveling to the EU since mid-March, but countries have been starting to lift travel restrictions to fellow member states within the bloc over the past few weeks.
  • The final decision on which countries will be excluded from the EU's list of admissible travelers is expected early next week, before the bloc reopens on July 1.

Between the lines: Member states are considering two potential lists of acceptable travelers, depending on how their countries are faring during the pandemic, according to the Times.

  • Both lists reportedly include China, as well as developing nations like Uganda, Cuba and Vietnam.

The big picture: Trump infuriated European leaders when he suddenly announced a ban on most EU citizens traveling to the U.S. in mid-March, when Italy, Spain and others were struggling to handle their outbreaks.

  • Today, Europe has mostly curbed the spread of the virus and emerged from lockdown, while new cases in the U.S. are continuing to grow.
  • The U.S. has so far reported more than 2.3 million cases and seen more than 120,000 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Screenshot: NBC's "Meet the Press"

Go deeper: U.S. coronavirus cases are increasing, but deaths aren't — yet

Go deeper

Kyle Daly
Updated 37 mins ago - Technology

Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating rules on abusive behavior

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Twitter on Monday opted not to take down or flag a tweet from President Trump that baselessly tied mail-in ballots to voter fraud and foreign election interference. On Tuesday, meanwhile, the platform flagged a Trump tweet threatening "serious force" against protesters seeking to set up an "autonomous zone" in Washington for violating its rules on abusive behavior.

The big picture: President Trump continues to test tech platforms' willingness to crack down on abuse and misinformation he spreads on his social media accounts, a dynamic that will likely intensify as the election approaches and he seeks to raise doubts about potentially unfavorable outcomes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 9,157,320 — Total deaths: 473,849 — Total recoveries — 4,585,373Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,328,562 — Total deaths: 120,918 — Total recoveries: 640,198 — Total tested: 27,553,581Map.
  3. Primaries: Elections initially delayed in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York due to the pandemic to take place today.
  4. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  5. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former Roger Stone prosecutor to testify DOJ intervened in case for political purposes

Roger Stone. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Career prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky will tell the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that Justice Department leadership intervened in the sentencing of former Trump adviser Roger Stone for political purposes, according to his opening statement.

Why it matters: Zelinsky is one of two Justice Department whistleblowers who plan to testify before the committee about the alleged politicization of the Justice Department under Attorney General Bill Barr.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow