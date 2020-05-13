57 mins ago - Health

EU advises member states on which tourists to admit as borders reopen

Member states of the European Union should only allow tourists in from countries that can prove their coronavirus outbreaks are under control, the European Commission said in guidance released Wednesday.

The big picture: Countries reporting some of the highest coronavirus death tolls in Europe — the U.K., Italy and Spain — are taking different approaches in their phased efforts to reopen their economies, and will likely do the same with travel.

  • Of note: If EU countries follow the guidelines, Americans would not be welcome as tourists — since deaths have continued to rise in the U.S. and testing is still not considered fully adequate. The State Department has advised Americans to avoid international travel.
  • NIAD director Anthony Fauci has testified he expects testing to be at an adequate level by the end of the summer or early fall.
  • The White House declined to comment.

What they're saying: The core requirement that EU members should follow when allowing foreigners is epidemiological proof from their country that the spread of COVID-19 has "significantly decreased" and stabilized, according to the Commission.

  • Hospitals must be able to handle tourists and locals in case of an infection spike.
  • Local surveillance that monitors tourist activity should be in place.
  • Contract tracing, which the EU has released separate guidelines for, should be robust and the gathered information should be shareable between countries.

What's happening: Spain and Italy began reopening their economies this month by emphasizing industry over retail in detailed plans. Both countries dealt with large-scale outbreaks before the U.K. and issued social distancing directives early on.

  • In contrast, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's address on reopening the country was decried as confusing and vague, as he changed the country's message from "stay at home" to "stay alert" and offered few details — before releasing more extensive guidance the next day.
  • Infections have plateaued in the U.K., while Italy is seeing a decrease and Spain has recorded a small uptick after a decline, according to leading models from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

The bottom line: "Until a vaccine is available, the needs and benefits of travel and tourism need to be weighed against the risks of a resurgence of cases requiring a reintroduction of confinement measures," the EU's report says.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France is reporting more coronavirus deaths than Spain, per John Hopkins data as of Wednesday, as the country cautiously reopens shops and schools.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.3 million people and killed 294,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.6 million tests), followed by Russia (over 242,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

High-risk states like Florida and Georgia are seeing fewer new coronavirus cases than some experts feared, despite reopenings that are still in their early stages, so a second wave of infections remains possible.

By the numbers: The virus has killed more than 83,000 people in the U.S. and over 1.3 million have tested positive for the virus. More than 230,200 have recovered and over 9.6 million tests have been conducted as of Wednesday.

CDC reopening document offers detailed guidelines for states and cities

CDC Director Robert Redfield and President Trump on April 22. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The CDC created detailed guidance on when and how to ease local coronavirus lockdown restrictions that includes a warning of future flareups, according to a document obtained by the AP.

Why it matters: The CDC's 63-page plan, which was part of the guidance previously shelved by the White House, provides more specific instructions for state and local governments than the Trump administration's "Opening Up America Again" plan, which ultimately delegated reopening decisions to local officials.

