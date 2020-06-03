1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Esper, Milley in talks to testify before House Armed Services Committee

Esper speaks at a White House coronavirus briefing April 1. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Pentagon is in talks with the House Armed Services Committee to arrange for Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley to testify next week about President Trump's threats to federalize forces to respond to protests across America, several sources familiar with the committee's plans tell Axios.

Why it matters: Their potential testimony is significant in light of Esper's remarks that he and Milley "were not aware" that federal law enforcement would use physical force and chemicals to disperse peaceful protesters outside the White House on Monday.

  • Esper also said Wednesday that he does not currently support invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807, the law that would be used to federalize forces.
  • Both comments caught the White House off guard and have left Esper in precarious standing with the president, sources close to Trump tell Axios.

"The department has acknowledged the request, but details are still to be determined, including the date," a source familiar with the conversations tells Axios.

Between the lines: It's still unclear whether the Trump administration will allow Esper and Milley to testify. The White House has a history of blocking administration officials from participating in House investigations.

  • As of Wednesday evening, a decision had not yet been made, an administration official told Axios.
  • "Generally, the committee is insulated from some of the more partisan politicking that happens. So I don't think that there would be the same type of complete stonewalling," a source familiar with the talks said.
  • "That said, it would not shock me if the department came back and said they would send other senior ranking officials, but not necessarily the Sec Def and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs."
  • A Pentagon official told Axios that while some members "have expressed keen interest in expanding the politicization of this," Esper and Milley aren't eager to testify about the justification for an action the president hasn't yet taken.

What they're saying: “I have serious concerns about using military forces to respond to protestors," HASC Chair Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said in a statement Tuesday.

  • "The role of the U.S. military in domestic U.S. law enforcement is limited by law. It must not be used in violation of those limits and I see little evidence that President Trump understands this fundamental premise."

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Esper catches White House off guard with opposition to military use, photo op

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a press briefing Wednesday that he does not currently support invoking the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that permits the president to use active-duty troops on U.S. soil, in order to quell protests against racial injustice.

Why it matters: President Trump threatened this week to deploy military forces if state and local governments aren't able to squash violent protests. Axios reported on Tuesday that Trump is backing off the idea for now, but that he hasn't ruled it out.

Ursula Perano
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Esper says he had no notice before being led to join Trump photo op

President Trump with Esper following behind him. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told NBC on Tuesday he had no notice that he was being led with President Trump on Monday to a photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church, saying: "I thought I was going to do two things: to see some damage and to talk to the troops."

Why it matters: The visit has received backlash from both sides of the political aisle as well as clergy from the church.

Alayna Treene
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump backs off push to federalize forces against riots

Photo: Brendan Smialowski /AFP via Getty Images

A day after threatening to federalize forces to snuff out riots across the country, the president appears to be backing off the idea of invoking the Insurrection Act, sources familiar with his plans tell Axios.

What we're hearing: Aides say he hasn’t ruled out its use at some point, but that he's “pleased” with the way protests were handled last night (apart from in New York City, as he indicated on Twitter today) — and that for now he's satisfied with leaving the crackdown to states through local law enforcement and the National Guard.

