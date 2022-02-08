Sign up for our daily briefing

What Eric Lander's exit means for Biden's science agenda

Andrew Freedman

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The resignation Monday night of White House science adviser Eric Lander means the administration is losing its highest-ranking climate science official.

Why it matters: Lander has turned the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) into a new power center within the government for climate and energy research and policy.

  • It's responsible for overseeing the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which coordinates climate research at 13 federal agencies and produces the National Climate Assessment, which examines the effects of climate change on the U.S. and comes out every four years.

Catch up fast: Lander, a prominent geneticist and molecular biologist, resigned after an investigation found that he violated the Biden administration's workplace policy, the White House confirmed.

The intrigue: The question now facing OSTP and the Biden administration more broadly is whether its ambitious science agenda will be delayed or knocked off course by Lander's behavior and any disruption associated with his departure.

Details: Biden is the first president to give the director of OSTP cabinet ranking, elevating its visibility and authority to the top tier of the federal government.

  • Although Lander was working on many issues, climate and energy were in his mandate from Biden since the outset.

Between the lines: Lander boosted OSTP's climate and energy work by bringing in top experts and setting up new, or renaming existing, divisions.

  • In addition to former NOAA administrator Jane Lubchenco's position as deputy director for climate and environment, Lander recently added Stanford University researcher Sally Benson to be OSTP's deputy director for energy and chief strategist for the energy transition.
  • Carnegie Mellon University energy expert Costa Samaras also took on an energy role.

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Sports

The Winter Olympics medal tracker

Data: International Olympic Committee; Chart: Connor Rothschild/Axios

Erin Doherty
21 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. trade deficit hit record in 2021

Aerial view of containers and cargo ships at the Port of Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2022, in San Pedro, Calif. Photo: Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

The U.S. trade deficit reached record levels in 2021, rising 27% to a total of $859.1 billion, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau out Tuesday.

Driving the news: The trade deficit rose 1.8% to $80.7 billion in December as imports surged, according to the data.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

China's Eileen Gu performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Day 3 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, China, on Tuesday morning local time. Photo: Mao Jianjun/China News Service via Getty Images

⛷️ Cochran-Siegle wins U.S. Olympic Alpine silver, 50 years after mother's gold

📸 In photos: Nathan Chen sets record in Winter Olympics Day 4 highlights

📰 Olympics put China's press intimidation on full display

🎿 U.S.-born teen skier Eileen Gu wins gold in big air freestyle

🥇Speedskater Ireen Wüst becomes first athlete to win individual gold at 5 Olympics

