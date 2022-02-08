Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after violating workplace policy

Sign up for our daily briefing
Eric Lander, who became President Biden's science adviser, speaks on Jan. 16, 2021 at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images
Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigned from his position on Monday after an investigation found that he violated the White House's workplace policy, the White House confirmed.
Why it matters: White House investigation recordings and documents obtained by Politico show that Lander bullied his former general counsel. He later apologized for speaking to White House Office of Science and Technology Policy staff in "a disrespectful or demeaning way."
- Lander is the first person of cabinet rank to resign or be let go in the Biden administration.
Details: Lander was scheduled to testify before the House's health subcommittee on biomedical research on Tuesday, but his appearance was canceled late Monday.
The big picture: In a note to OSTP staff over the weekend, Lander said: "It's my responsibility to set a respectful tone for our community. It’s clear that I have not lived up to this responsibility. ... It is never acceptable for me to speak that way."
- A White House spokesperson told Axios on Monday that White House leadership met with Lander to "discuss the seriousness of the matter and the President’s expectation that all staff interactions be conducted with respect."
- "We take this incredibly seriously, and we are taking swift action to ensure that it doesn’t happen again," the spokesperson added.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.