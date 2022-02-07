Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden science adviser apologizes for "demeaning" behavior toward staff

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Eric Lander, President Biden's science adviser, has apologized for speaking to White House Office of Science and Technology Policy staff in "a disrespectful or demeaning way," according to a note he sent to OSTP staff this weekend.

The big picture: An investigation found that Lander violated the White House's workplace policy and "corrective action" was taken, according to a OSTP spokesperson.

  • Politico first reported the conclusions from the investigation.

What they're saying: "A full and thorough investigation was conducted pursuant to the Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy. White House leadership met with Dr. Lander, a member of the president's cabinet, to discuss the seriousness of the matter and the President’s expectation that all staff interactions be conducted with respect," a White House spokesperson told Axios.

  • "We take this incredibly seriously and we are taking swift action to ensure that it doesn’t happen again."
  • Biden "put in place a first-of-its-kind Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy to maintain a healthy work environment, and has been clear that conduct that is inconsistent with that policy will not be tolerated, and will be addressed appropriately."

Details: The investigation was conducted last year following a workplace complaint filed under the White House's workplace policy, according to an OSTP spokesperson.

  • It found credible evidence of violations of the policy, and the White House says corrective action was taken consistent with the investigation's findings.

Between the lines: Investigation recordings and documents obtained by Politico revealed that Lander bullied his former general counsel Rachel Wallace.

  • There were also multiple instances of women complaining about Lander's behavior to other staff, Politico reports. The White House's investigation did not find any credible evidence of gender-based discrimination, according to an OSTP spokesperson.

Flashback: A day after his inauguration, Biden warned his staffers and appointees to treat everyone with respect, or else “I will fire you on the spot,” emphasizing that they are government officials working for the people.

  • "If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot," Biden said at the time. "On the spot. No ifs or buts."

State of play: This weekend, Lander sent a note to OSTP staff apologizing for his behavior. "It’s my responsibility to set a respectful tone for our community. It’s clear that I have not lived up to this responsibility ... It is never acceptable for me to speak that way," the note, obtained by Axios, said.

  • "I am deeply sorry for my conduct. I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly, or were present at the time," he added.
  • "I also realize that my conduct reflects poorly on this Administration, and interferes with our work. I deeply regret that," Lander said in the note.
  • "OSTP is an amazing organization with amazing people taking on big, ambitious things. You deserve better, and I will do better. You have my absolute commitment."

Chris Christie: Trump incited Jan. 6 riot to "intimidate Mike Pence"

Donald Trump and Chris Christie in 2017. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump incited the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 "to intimidate" former Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

What they're saying: "January 6th was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week — overturn the election," he told Hewitt.

Bob Herman
20 mins ago - Health

Pharmacies feel stiffed on COVID pill payments

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some pharmacies are getting paid as little as $1 to dispense the COVID antiviral pills made by Pfizer and Merck.

Why it matters: Most pharmacies want to offer the drugs, especially the one from Pfizer that drastically cuts the odds of hospitalization and death. But low payments could hurt Americans' ability to access the pills in some areas if pharmacies decide they can't afford to stock them.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
21 mins ago - Economy & Business

SPACs go global

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. SPAC boom has become a SPAC bust, with dozens of post-merger companies trading below their sale prices. But that hasn't stopped foreign stock exchanges from enthusiastically grasping for the falling knife.

Driving the news: Singapore last month hosted its first SPAC listings, and Hong Kong got its first SPAC filing. London's debut SPAC came in December, around the same time that Brazil approved its own inaugural SPAC.

