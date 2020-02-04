Courtney Wild, who's spoken publicly of being molested by Jeffrey Epstein at age 14 as she sought justice against him, will attend the State of the Union Tuesday as the guest of Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.).

Why it matters: Speier is a sponsor of the Courtney Wild Crime Victims' Rights Reform Act of 2019, which seeks to strengthen victims' rights and prevent prosecutors from reaching sweetheart plea deals like the 2008 one that saw Epstein avoid federal sex trafficking charges. Speier said Wild's presence will "send a clear message that women are done with being treated as second class citizens in our own country."

