President Trump defended Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Tuesday but said he'd look "very carefully" into his handling of a 2008 plea deal with accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Why it matters: The wealthy financier now faces sex trafficking charges in New York. Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are demanding Acosta resign over the lenient deal reached in Epstein's earlier case, when he was serving as U.S. attorney in southern Florida.

Go deeper: Acosta defends plea deal for Epstein