New personal emails obtained by Axios reveal the behind-the-scenes tension between Brandon Judd, the powerful leader of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), and Mark Morgan, President Trump’s nominee for director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Why it matters: These emails, in addition to other emails leaked to Axios in which Morgan called the Trump administration “heartless” for firing him as the head of U.S. Border Patrol in January 2017, show the level of toxicity that surrounded Morgan at USBP.