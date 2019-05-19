" The fact they are pushing for me to leave immediately is heartless and void of any decency and compassion," Mark Morgan wrote to Kevin McAleenan, the former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection who is now Trump's acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. "This is just wrong."

The reason for Morgan's removal isn't clear from the emails, and no official reason was given at the time of his resignation. But the National Border Patrol Council — a union representing 16,500 border patrol agents that endorsed Trump in 2016 — opposed him at the time because of what they described as his lack of experience.

A source familiar said Morgan's firing was Trump's doing, because the union's president, Brandon Judd, privately told Trump to get rid of him. (Judd has had an outsized influence over Trump's running of the Department of Homeland Security in relation to the relatively modest size of his union.)

Context: Morgan, a career FBI official, was selected to run the U.S. Border Patrol in the final months of the Obama administration. He was the first chief in the 93-year history of the agency who had never worked as a border patrol agent, per the New York Times.

His appointment drew backlash from the Border Patrol union, which argued that an insider should have been given the position. It called Morgan "a disgrace" to the agency in a Nov. 2016 Breitbart op-ed.

However, in the two years since his firing, Morgan has praised Trump's hardline border policies in television interviews and congressional testimony — calling for more aggressive executive action on immigration and criticizing longstanding U.S. law and nationwide injunctions.

Those appearances seem to have paid off, with Trump reportedly calling Morgan after seeing him on TV to applaud his performance, per the Washington Post.

Morgan and McAleenan also seem to have warmed to each other again. In yet another twist in their relationship, McAleenan threatened to quit after White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tried to force McAleenan to make Morgan the head of CBP instead of ICE director, the Washington Post reported Friday.

Following former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen's departure in April, Morgan told Fox News that McAleenan should be the next DHS secretary, calling him "extremely intelligent."

Morgan told Axios in a statement: Serving the men and women at Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a privilege. ... I look forward to rejoining the DHS workforce and working hand-in-hand with our law enforcement partners and the interagency community to enforce our nation’s immigration laws and end the humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border.