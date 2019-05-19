President Trump's pick for director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is going to be working with the same official who fired him as head of the Border Patrol in 2017 — and internal emails obtained by Axios' Alayna Treene reveal just how bitter Morgan's exit was.
Why it matters: The emails — dated Jan. 24 and 25, 2017 — show the depth of Morgan's anger and disappointment with the Trump administration for forcing him out of the role. But they also show how far Morgan has come to get back into Trump's good graces, after talking up Trump's immigration policies on television and endorsing his proposed border wall.