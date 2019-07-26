Elizabeth Warren's campaign receives 1 million donations

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced in an email Friday that her 2020 presidential campaign has collected 1 million donations.
Why it matters: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is the only other 2020 Democrat who has Warren beat, bringing in 2 million donations as of July 11, according to the New York Times. Both candidates are running grassroots campaigns, and have sworn off big-money fundraisers and corporate PACs.
- To date, Warren's campaign strategy has included releasing robust policy proposals and connecting with supporters by calling them on the phone and posting the interactions to social media.
What's next: The Democratic National Committee has prioritized grassroots campaigning by making the number of unique contributors a standard for the debates. For September's primary debate, candidates need to have raised funds from at least 130,000 contributors. Per the Times, as of Friday morning, just 8 of the 24 Democrats in the race had reached that threshold.
Go deeper: Elizabeth Warren on the issues, in under 500 words