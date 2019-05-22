Why it matters: Warren's strategy of picking up the phone for low-dollar donors is a form of "guerrilla marketing," and has supporters bragging on social media about receiving calls from the senator, lending itself to genuine credibility to her claim that she prioritizes those donors, per Vox. Warren previously swore off big money fundraisers.

Warren calls her supporters from an unregistered number so it leaves some of them guessing if it is in fact Warren or another robocall.

