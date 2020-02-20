Warren targets billionaire Sheldon Adelson with ad buy in his newspaper

Sen. Elizabeth Warren purchased a full-page ad in Thursday's edition of the Las Vegas Review-Journal to tell the paper's billionaire owner, GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, how much he would pay under her proposed wealth tax, per The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston.

Why it matters: The ad appeared in the paper the day after Warren challenged another billionaire — former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg — on the debate stage. The ad buy also comes days before the Nevada caucuses.

What she's saying: If Adelson paid 6% of his net worth under Warren's wealth tax, the ad claims, student debt for hundreds of thousands of Nevadans would be cleared, still leaving leftover dollars for increased funding for child care, free tuition at Nevada public universities, community colleges and trade schools.

Of note: Adelson, whose family backed Trump and other Republican candidates with more than $82 million in 2016, plans to spend at least another $100 million on the president's reelection efforts in 2020, per the Guardian.

