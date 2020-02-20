1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Warren targets billionaire Sheldon Adelson with ad buy in his newspaper

Fadel Allassan

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Shahar Azran/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren purchased a full-page ad in Thursday's edition of the Las Vegas Review-Journal to tell the paper's billionaire owner, GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, how much he would pay under her proposed wealth tax, per The Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston.

Why it matters: The ad appeared in the paper the day after Warren challenged another billionaire — former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg — on the debate stage. The ad buy also comes days before the Nevada caucuses.

What she's saying: If Adelson paid 6% of his net worth under Warren's wealth tax, the ad claims, student debt for hundreds of thousands of Nevadans would be cleared, still leaving leftover dollars for increased funding for child care, free tuition at Nevada public universities, community colleges and trade schools.

Of note: Adelson, whose family backed Trump and other Republican candidates with more than $82 million in 2016, plans to spend at least another $100 million on the president's reelection efforts in 2020, per the Guardian.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Sign of the times: A pro-Warren super PAC

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a rally in Nevada. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A group of women progressives who back Sen. Elizabeth Warren has formed Persist PAC, a super PAC airing pro-Warren ads starting Wednesday in an effort to boost her performance ahead of Saturday's crucial Nevada caucuses, a spokesman told Axios.

Why it matters: Warren has spoken adamantly against the influence of unlimited spending and dark money in politics. But these supporters have concluded that before Warren can reform the system, she must win under the rules that exist — and that whether she likes it or not, their uncoordinated help may be needed to keep her viable through this weekend's contest and into South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

Orion Rummler

Warren calls Bloomberg an "egomaniac billionaire" ahead of his first debate

Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren. Photos: Alex Wong and Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in accusing former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg of buying his way into the 2020 election, ahead of the ninth Democratic debate on Wednesday.

What she's saying: In a tweet, Warren wrote: "It’s a shame Mike Bloomberg can buy his way into the debate. But at least now primary voters curious about how each candidate will take on Donald Trump can get a live demonstration of how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire."

Orion Rummler

Bloomberg pitches raising $5 trillion by taxing the wealthy

Bloomberg in D.C. on Jan. 30. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg proposed generating roughly $5 trillion for education, infrastructure and climate change by hiking the tax rates of top earners and corporations in a plan released Saturday.

Why it matters: That $5 trillion goal beats former Vice President Joe Biden's plan to raise $3.2 trillion over a decade by increasing taxes, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's "ultra-millionaire tax" to bring in nearly $4 trillion, and just surpasses Sen. Bernie Sanders' plan to raise roughly $4.35 trillion by taxing the wealthy.

