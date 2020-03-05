1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Warren: Gender is "trap question" for women in presidential politics

Elizabeth Warren called gender a "trap question" for women in presidential politics during a Thursday press conference following her announcement that she was dropping out of the 2020 race.

"Gender in this race, you know that is the trap question for every woman. If you say, 'Yeah, there was sexism in this race,' everyone says, 'Whiner!' And if you say, 'No, there was no sexism,' about a bazillion women think, 'What planet do you live on?' I promise you this: I will have a lot more to say on that subject later on."

Flashback: Warren and Bernie Sanders had a much-publicized spat in January after she alleged that he told her in 2018 that he believed a woman could not win the presidency. Sanders denied her claim.

Warren to "assess" path forward after disappointing Super Tuesday

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is assessing her path forward in the 2020 race, a campaign aide tells Axios' Alexi McCammond.

Why it matters: Warren failed to win any states, including her home state of Massachusetts, and only amassed 12 delegates on Super Tuesday.

Sign of the times: A pro-Warren super PAC

A group of women progressives who back Sen. Elizabeth Warren has formed Persist PAC, a super PAC airing pro-Warren ads starting Wednesday in an effort to boost her performance ahead of Saturday's crucial Nevada caucuses, a spokesman told Axios.

Why it matters: Warren has spoken adamantly against the influence of unlimited spending and dark money in politics. But these supporters have concluded that before Warren can reform the system, she must win under the rules that exist — and that whether she likes it or not, their uncoordinated help may be needed to keep her viable through this weekend's contest and into South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

Polls: Sanders in control over Biden, Bloomberg

A group of top national polls released this week show Bernie Sanders in control of the 2020 Democratic race ahead of Wednesday's debate in Las Vegas.

The state of play: Joe Biden, who has been at the top of the polls for months, plunged after lackluster performances in Iowa and New Hampshire — allowing Sanders to surge ahead as billionaire Mike Bloomberg has cut into the former vice president's lead among moderate voters.

