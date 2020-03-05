Warren: Gender is "trap question" for women in presidential politics

Elizabeth Warren called gender a "trap question" for women in presidential politics during a Thursday press conference following her announcement that she was dropping out of the 2020 race.

"Gender in this race, you know that is the trap question for every woman. If you say, 'Yeah, there was sexism in this race,' everyone says, 'Whiner!' And if you say, 'No, there was no sexism,' about a bazillion women think, 'What planet do you live on?' I promise you this: I will have a lot more to say on that subject later on."

Flashback: Warren and Bernie Sanders had a much-publicized spat in January after she alleged that he told her in 2018 that he believed a woman could not win the presidency. Sanders denied her claim.