Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) pledged in a CBS News interview on Tuesday evening that she will forgo big money events and fundraisers in the general election if she becomes the Democratic nominee.

Why it matters: Previously, the 2020 contender said the fundraising pledge only applied to the primary. Warren has risen in the polls and was a top fundraiser in the third quarter. She told CBS News: "I will not be forced to make changes in how I raise money,” and plans on sticking with her grassroots message to fight the "bazillionaires and corporate executives and lobbyists."

