Election-year economy "everything Trump could hope for"

The big headline out of Friday's jobs report "was that employers added 225,000 jobs in January, comfortably more than analysts had expected," N.Y. Times senior economics correspondent Neil Irwin writes.

The big picture: Positive underlying trends drove the unemployment rate up to 3.6% from 3.5%, while the share of adults working or looking for work rose to 63.4% — the highest since mid-2013, the Times writes.

"The share of adults between ages 25 and 54 who were employed reached 80.6 percent, its highest level since mid-2001."

The bottom line: "There are plenty of structural problems in the United States economy, including inequality and a lack of mobility and opportunity for many people."

Yes, but: The economy is the strongest it has been in an election year since 2000.

