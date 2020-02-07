Updated 41 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy adds 225,000 jobs in January

Axios

Photo: Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The U.S. economy added 225,000 jobs in January, the government said on Friday, far above economists’ expectations of 161,000. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.6% — just above last month's 50-year low of 3.5%

The big picture: The result showcased the continued resiliency of the labor market, and the strong numbers are sure to be seized on by President Trump as he plots his course to re-election following his acquittal in the Senate's impeachment trial.

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Worth noting: The report did include a significant revision, subtracting 514,000 jobs from the yearlong period ending March 2019.

  • While that's not far off from the government's initial estimate, released in August, of a downward revision of 501,000 jobs, it could indicate that 2019 may not have been as strong of a year for the labor market as previously thought.

The state of play: The big gains this month could largely be the result of warmer weather this winter, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told Axios' Dion Rabouin, as job gains in this month's survey of the private sector by ADP were led by the leisure and hospitality industries.

  • CNBC notes that January 2020 was the fifth-warmest month on record.

Dion Rabouin

U.S. jobs growth may be going to another level

Photo: Jim Young/AFP via Getty Images

The job market looks to be picking up steam and shaking off any hints of the slowdown economists predicted would happen as employers got further away from the boost of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

What happened: ADP's private payrolls report showed the U.S. added 291,000 jobs in January, beating expectations by a wide margin for the second straight month. It was the report's best monthly gain since May 2015.

Courtenay Brown

U.S. economy adds 145,000 jobs in final report of 2019

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy added 145,000 jobs in December, the government said on Friday, below economists’ expectations of 160,000. The unemployment rate held at 3.5% — a 50-year low — while wages grew 2.9% from a year earlier, the smallest gain since July 2018.

Why it matters: The U.S. job market held up in the final month of 2019, but heads into the election year with a slowing pace of job creation and wage growth.

Dion Rabouin

Unemployment fell to 50-year low in 2019 but wages stagnated

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Friday's jobs report missed expectations, but still delivered solid numbers, showing the U.S. economy added well over 100,000 jobs and the unemployment rate remained near a 50-year low.

The big picture: BLS reported that the number of people who were employed part time but would rather be full-time employees declined by 507,000 over the year.

