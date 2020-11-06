Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Election misinformation tests Big Tech platforms

Ina Fried, author of Login

Tweets from President Trump masked with warnings imposed by Twitter stating that they may be incorrect. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

This week's election count is already giving the large tech platforms a taste of their future content-moderation challenges.

The state of play: Each day is proving harder than the last for internet gatekeepers amid swirling conspiracy theories, misinformation from elected leaders and growing violent speech from pockets of the far right.

In addition to the new measures put in place by Facebook:

  • After former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said that Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray should be beheaded, Twitter banned the account tied to Bannon's radio show. Google’s YouTube took down a video of the comments and blocked the account from uploading videos for a week.
  • Twitter continued to aggressively label tweets from the Trump campaign and allies and put a warning on a post from Donald Trump Jr.slowing its spread. However, the campaign took to tweeting statements via screenshots, which seemed to successfully dodge action from Twitter (though those posts aren't spreading as fast).

Between the lines: The pressure isn't limited to social media, as traditional media outlets also struggle to deal with the president's evidence-free charges undermining trust in the election.

  • MSNBC, for example, cut away almost immediately from Trump's White House appearance Thursday, with NPR also quickly pivoting to a fact check.
  • Other networks, including CNN, carried the full address, but then immediately pointed out the falsehoods it contained.

Meanwhile, fresh questions arose about whether video of Trump's speech itself should be removed from social media. USA Today pulled the video off its site, with its editor saying "our job is to spread truth — not unfounded conspiracies."

Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden is closing in on the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin now called for Biden.

The latest: With those states and Arizona in Biden's column, one more — like Pennsylvania — would be enough to put him over the top even as the Trump campaign fights him with lawsuits and recounts.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden's climate diplomacy would face hurdles

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden this week pledged again to immediately rejoin the Paris climate agreement if he wins the presidential election, but ultimately meeting his ambitions for the U.S on the world stage would be much tricker.

Why it matters: Biden would face big challenges and complex decisions after announcing the U.S. is back on the climate diplomacy circuit.

Courtenay BrownFelix Salmon
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment plunges as the pandemic continues

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

Here's the good news for workers: The unemployment rate fell by a full percentage point to 6.9% last month — in the face of rising coronavirus cases, continued pressure on businesses, and no economic relief in sight from the government.

The bad news: That rapid snapback in employment after initial economic lockdowns eased is over. Job growth has slowed every month since June.

